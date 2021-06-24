Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Buy

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

