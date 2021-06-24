Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Buy

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NYSE WMC opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

