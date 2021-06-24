Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ZBRA traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

