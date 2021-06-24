Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZDGE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $246.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

