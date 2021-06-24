Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0391

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $884,309.05 and approximately $835.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

