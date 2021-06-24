Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Zendesk worth $42,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after buying an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,364,000 after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.82. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,789. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

