Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $79,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 2,049.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Zendesk by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 699,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 378,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,371,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.37 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

