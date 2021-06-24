ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102,459.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 71.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $17.42 million and $102,459.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

