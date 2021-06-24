ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Hits $171,038.08

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $171,038.08 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.00605956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

