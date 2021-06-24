Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $164.47 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.