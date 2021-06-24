Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.35. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

