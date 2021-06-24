Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.62. 81,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,464. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.