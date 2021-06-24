ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $344,683.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00163925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.08 or 0.99995235 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

