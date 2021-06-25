$0.15 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

