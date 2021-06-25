$0.15 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.