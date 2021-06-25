-$0.22 EPS Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XONE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,172. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

