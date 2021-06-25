-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.