$0.33 EPS Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 79.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $804.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

