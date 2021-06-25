-$0.37 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

