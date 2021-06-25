$0.47 EPS Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. 119,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,308,784. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.