$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

