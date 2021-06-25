$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. ITT posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $166,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

