$0.96 EPS Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,471. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

