$1.01 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

