$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,593. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $185.60 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

