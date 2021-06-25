$1.10 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.