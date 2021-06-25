$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Eaton reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. Eaton has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.