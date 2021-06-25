100,000 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Purchased by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACXU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of PACXU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

