$102.90 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $102.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.88 million and the highest is $110.11 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $438.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPR Properties.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
