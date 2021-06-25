10,813 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of NVTA opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

