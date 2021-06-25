113,180 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 113,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avaya by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 121,584 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

