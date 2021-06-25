1,188 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 76,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $544.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

