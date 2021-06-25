$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post $148.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $146.88 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $595.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,410. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

