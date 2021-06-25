$156.11 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $156.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.11 million and the lowest is $150.10 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,631. Employers has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

