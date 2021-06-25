17,354 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $33.51 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

