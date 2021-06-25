$190.06 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post sales of $190.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.12 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $59.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. 56,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Digital Turbine by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digital Turbine by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

