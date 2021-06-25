$2.04 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.44. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.