$2.29 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

