$2.39 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $366.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.04.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

