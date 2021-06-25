$2.39 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $366.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.04.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.