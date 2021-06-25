$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.74. 26,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

