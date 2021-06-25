$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.66. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. 14,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.31. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

