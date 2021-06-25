$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $260.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

