$295.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce $295.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,255. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.