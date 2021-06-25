$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. Fluor posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,347 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

