$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.