300,000 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $4,693,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $5,777,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

