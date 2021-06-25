$362.27 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $362.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.30 million and the lowest is $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 135.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 247,648 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

