$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.45 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,370,928 shares of company stock valued at $38,883,253. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.60. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

