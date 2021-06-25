439,951 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 439,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,330,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

