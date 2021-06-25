4,588 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.