$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $9.73 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

MEIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 21,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,855. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

